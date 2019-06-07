JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Won't snatch away lands for expressway project: TN CM

How Internet may be changing your brain
Business Standard

Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Gulabo Sitabo' to release in April, 2020

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and actor Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming film "Gulabo Sitabo" is set to release on April 24 next year.

The film, directed by Shoojit Sircar, was earlier suppose to hit the theatres in November this year.

The movie, set in Lucknow, is billed as a quirky family comedy, penned by Sircar's longtime collaborator Juhi Chaturvedi. They have worked together on "Vicky Donor", "Piku" and his last directorial venture "October".

Khurrana teams up with Sircar after the 2012 hit "Vicky Donor", which was the actor's debut in Bollywood.

Sircar has previously directed Bachchan in "Piku".

"Gulabo Sitabo" is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 07 2019. 13:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU