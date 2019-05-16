JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Vehicle location-tracking devices with panic buttons unveiled

Surat cops ban 'cruel & violent' birthday celebrations in city
Business Standard

SpiceJet to start daily Mumbai-Jeddah flight from July 5

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

SpiceJet announced Thursday that it will start a daily non-stop flight on Mumbai-Jeddah sector from July 5.

The airline said it will also start six new domestic flights from May 20 on the following sectors: Mumbai-Dehradun-Mumabi, Mumbai-Guwahati-Mumbai and Guwahati-Bagdogra-Guwahati.

"Mumbai is the third destination after Hyderabad and Kozhikode which is being connected by SpiceJet with the pilgrim city of Jeddah," SpiceJet said in a statement.

The airline added that tickets are available at a special fare of Rs 12,399 (all-inclusive) for MumbaiJeddah trip and Rs 15,399 (all inclusive) for Jeddah-Mumbai trip.

From May 20, SpiceJet would be starting second frequency flights on Mumbai-Dehradun-Mumbai sector and Mumbai-Guwahati-Mumbai sector.

It also announced a new flight connecting Guwahati to Bagdogra from May 20.

"SpiceJet will deploy its Boeing 737 NG aircraft on both the international as well as domestic routes," the airline said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 16 2019. 19:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements