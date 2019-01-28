Sports meet for persons with intellectual disabilities begins

A two-day annual sports meet began at the for the of Persons with Intellectual Disabilities (NIEPID) here on Monday.

The 35th annual sports event features around 20 disciplines, including volleyball, badminton, basketball, and

star Sania Mirza, who attended the event, appreciated the institute for its to persons with intellectual disabilities.

"We attach lot of importance to these things. Because, ultimately, sports brings out the best in the individual and especially so for students," Dolly Chakraborty, Joint Secretary, with Disabilities, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, told reporters.

Sports is a necessary medium to overcome the challenges in intellectual as sports teaches discipline, focus and mind and body coordination, she said.

Intellectual is one of the disabilities as per the Rights of Persons with Act, 2016.

The runs various schemes for the benefit of persons with disabilities and the state governments also conduct a number of schemes as disability is a state subject, she said.

Sports stadia would be built to conduct special disability sports events, she added.

Children with disabilities can be taught various skills through sports, she said.

NIEPID is an autonomous body under the Ministry of Social Justice and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)