Sri Lanka collapse against Afghanistan in World Cup

suffered a dramatic collapse in their match against on Tuesday, with wreaking havoc with three wickets in five balls.

The batting side made a bright start under heavy skies in Cardiff, passing the 100 mark in the 15th over and looked comfortable at 144 for one.

But off-spinner Nabi, who had earlier removed Dimuth Karunaratne, then created panic in the Sri Lankan ranks, taking three wickets in an over.

Nabi bowled Lahiru Thirimanne for 25 before having Kusal Mendis caught by in the slips for two runs. was next to go, for a duck, also caught by Shah.

Fast bowler then had Dhananjaya de Silva caught behind the stumps for nought by to leave shell-shocked. They were in even deeper trouble when Thisara Perera was run out for two, leaving them 159-6.

Earlier, won the toss and put in to bat, hoping to take advantage of the favourable conditions for bowlers in the Welsh capital.

But openers Karunaratne and Kusal Perera settled quickly and grabbed the initiative, putting on 92 for the first wicket for the out-of-form side. Afghanistan's bowlers struggled to stop the flow of runs, with Hassan withdrawn from the attack after conceding 30 runs from just two overs.

Sri Lanka's charge was initially slowed when Karunaratne was caught by Najibullah Zadran at long on off the of Nabi for 30 but there were no signs of the carnage to come.

Both sides were soundly beaten in their first matches of the tournament in England and

Former champions Sri Lanka were thumped by 10 wickets by on the same ground while went down by seven wickets to defending champions in

"The conditions are suitable for the bowlers and there's cloudy weather, so it's a good toss to win," Naib said earlier.

"We took a lot of things from our last game against Sri Lanka are a champion side so it depends on the day if we play our best "



Afghanistan, playing at only their second World Cup, beat 1996 world champions Sri Lanka soundly in last year's in the

Sri Lanka, who lost to heavily to Afghanistan in last year's Asia Cup, have won only one of their 10 one-day international matches this year -- against minnows

