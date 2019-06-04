Afghanistan opt to bowl against Sri Lanka (Toss)

won the toss and elected to bowl against in their tie at the Sophia Gardens on Tuesday.

have made no changes to the team which played against whereas have made one change in their playing XI which featured against They have replaced Jeevan Mendis with Nuwan Pradeep.

After the toss, said: We want to bowl first. The conditions are good for the bowlers. It's a good toss to win. We struggled in the middle, we put a good total, but that wasn't good enough against a good team like is a champion side. We have made no changes.

Dimuth Karunaratne: In the last game also we batted first. The batsmen have an idea how to bat here. It's (captaincy) not easy, it's a good challenge. They give me support. Jeevan Mendis is not playing. (Nuwan)Pradeep is playing.

Playing XI: Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad(w), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib(c), Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hamid Hassan

Sri Lanka: Lahiru Thirimanne, Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Perera(w), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga

--IANS

aak/bbh

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)