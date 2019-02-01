Notion that BJP is anti-Ambedkar is far from truth: Thawarchand Gehlot

Social Justice and Thursday rejected the charge that the BJP is anti- and it will change the Constitution, saying this notion is far from the truth.

He was speaking at an event organised by the government to honour journalists with the Mukhnayak Award.

Mukhnayak was a newspaper started by B R

"Even today, many people criticise the BJP and say that it is anti-Ambedkar, doesn't believe in the Constitution and will change it.

"I have been working as a since the 1960s. My experience is that the impression that has been made is far from truth," Gehlot said.

Citing an instance, the said when he was a junior in the Sunder Lal Patwa dispensation in in the early 1990s, the then BJP government had sought to build a grand memorial at the birthplace of the Dr in Mhow and even taken steps for it but the government did not last.

However, the government then did nothing to build the memorial, and it was only after the BJP came to power that it built a grand memorial, Gehlot said.

He added that the built a memorial at Alipure Road in where Ambedkar had passed, besides building the

Gehlot said it was the BJP government in that acquired the property in where Ambedkar resided during his student days.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)