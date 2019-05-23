Sri Lanka president pardons firebrand Buddhist monk who led anti-Muslim campaign

Sri Lankan has pardoned a firebrand Buddhist monk, Galagodatte Gnanasara, who is accused of inciting violence against minority Muslims and convicted of contempt of court.

granted pardon to Gnanasara days after releasing 762 other convicts to mark Vesak, also known as 'Buddha Jayanti'.

"He will be released later today (Thursday), the had signed all the papers," Witharandeniye Nanda, a Gnanasara peer told reporters.

The complained of contempt while the convicted him. Gnanasara's appeal for pardon was later rejected by the

Gnanasara who headed the ultra Buddhist nationalist (BBS) or the Forces of Buddhist Power was sentenced by the court for contempt. He was given a six year jail term over his disruptive behaviour in court and intimidating a woman litigant in 2016.

In 2013, Gnanasara led an anti-Muslim minority stance against what he termed the rising Muslim extremism in the Buddhist majority country.

Interestingly, his release comes a month after the Sunday suicide attacks by the local Jihadi group (NTJ) which is linked to

In 2013, Gnanasara had named the NTJ as an extremist Muslim group with violent intentions. The NTJ activists are currently being arrested in the Jihadi group's crackdown by the security forces in the aftermath of the suicide bombings which killed over 250 people, including foreigners. Eleven Indians were among the dead.

The release of the saffron-robed monk comes a week after mobs attacked dozens of mosques, and rows Muslim-owned homes and shops in Kurunegala and Gampaha districts on May 12 and 13, in the biggest outburst of violence since the attacks.

