Steady Gaurika keeps nerve to win fifth leg of Hero WPG Tour

Gaurika Bishnoi held her nerve in the closing stages of the final round to emerge winner in the fifth leg of the Hero Women's Pro Tour event here Friday.

Gaurika, who led by four shots after the second round, completed a start-to-finish win with a final round of 71 to become the fifth different winner this season.

Neha Tripathi made a late charge with an impressive four-under 68 to come within a shot of the winner.

Gaurika showed a lot of consistency with rounds of 72, 70 and 71.

While Gaurika and Neha were engaged in a big battle, Gursimar Badwal (73) was third while Ridhima Dilawari (73) was Tied-fourth with Smriti Mehra (74).

(70) was sixth, Siddhi Kapoor (77) slipped to seventh, Khushi Khanijau (71) was eighth while Jyotsna Singh (71) and Ananya Datar (74) were Tied-10th.

The final day produced five under-par rounds as the players went all out.

Gaurika did not have any birdies in the last six holes, but she was steady for six straight pars and logged her first win of the year following one runner-up and another third place finish.

Despite not winning the title, Neha Tripathi moved to the top of the Hero Order of Merit with Rs.4,51,400, as Gursimar Badwal lies second with Rs.3,90,400 and Gaurika Bishnoi moves up to Rs.3,76,800.

Amandeep Drall with Rs.3,44,000) and with Rs.2,61,400) complete the top five.

The action will now shift to the Jaypee Greens in Greater Noida for the sixth Leg of the season.

