Ex-militant among 3 detained under PSA

Three persons, including a former militant, were detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in and Kashmir's district on Tuesday, police said.

Khurshid Ahmad Lone, who had surrendered as a militant of the erstwhile Harkat-ul-Jihad-al-Islami (HuJI); Tanveer Ahmad Gin, an of the Hizbul Mujahideen and allegedly involved in hawala transactions; and a suspected drug peddler, Farooq Ahmad, were detained under the PSA, an said.

The PSA allows detention without charge or trial for up to two years in some cases.

"The detention of the accused under the PSA was thr need of the hour as they were becoming a threat to peaceful atmosphere in the district," the said.

All the accused have been lodged in the district jail of region, the added.

