Two persons drown in Dimna lake

Press Trust of India  |  Jamshedpur 

Two persons drowned in Dimna lake in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district Monday, police said.

A group of people went to the lake about 12-km from here to take bath. Two persons in the group drowned while taking bath, officer-in-charge of Bodam police station, Md Tanzil said.

On being informed by the family members, a police team rushed to the spot and rushed the two persons to Brahmanand Hospital, where doctors declared them dead, a police officer said.

First Published: Mon, January 28 2019. 21:30 IST

