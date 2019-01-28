Two persons drown in Dimna lake

Two persons drowned in Dimna lake in Jharkhand's East Monday, police said.

A group of people went to the lake about 12-km from here to take bath. Two persons in the group drowned while taking bath, officer-in-charge of station, Md Tanzil said.

On being informed by the family members, a police team rushed to the spot and rushed the two persons to Brahmanand Hospital, where doctors declared them dead, a said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)