Covid-19 hinterland digest: Jaipur and Jodhpur, tales of misery in 2 cities
Business Standard

Indians must register on Aarogya Setu app for evacuation flights: Govt

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah while paying tribute to Babasaheb Dr B R Ambedkar on his birth anniversary amid the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, at his residence in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

Stranded Indians who will be brought back by special flights from abroad will have to download 'Aarogya Setu' mobile app and detailed procedures for this entire operation will be issued, a Home Ministry official said on Tuesday.

Punya Salila Srivastava, a joint secretary in the Union Home Ministry, said the Indian Railways has run 62 special trains for stranded domestic workers till now that carried an estimated 70,000 people.

Thirteen more such trains are expected to run on Tuesday, she told reporters.

Srivastava added that the passengers who land in the country on board the special flights will have to follow all the government-issued health guidelines, and they will be screened and kept at paid quarantine facilities for 14 days.
First Published: Tue, May 05 2020. 16:38 IST

