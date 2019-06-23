Sudan court orders end to internet blackout: lawyer

A Sunday ordered authorities to end a nationwide imposed by the ruling generals after a deadly crackdown on protesters earlier this month, a said.

Crowds of protesters were violently dispersed on June 3 by men in military fatigues, who stormed a weeks-long protest camp outside the headquarters in where they had camped to demand that the generals step down.

Internet on and fixed land connections was cut across by the ruling military council, with users saying it was done to prevent further mobilisation of protesters.

said he had filed a petition against the blockade, and on Sunday a court in ordered that the services be resumed.

"I had filed the case 10 days ago and ordered the to resume the immediately," told AFP. Authorities can appeal the decision.

For the generals the internet and are a threat.

"Regarding social media, we see during this period that it represents a threat for the security of the country and we will not allow that," said earlier this month.

The was an attempt to quell new protests against the generals, who have so far resisted to hand power to a civilian administration as demanded by demonstrators, protest leaders say.

Tens of thousands of protesters were mobilised through online apps during the months-long campaign against the now ousted leader

Protest leaders have resorted to neighbourhood campaigns to keep their movement alive, with activists mobilising supporters in night-time gatherings, witnesses said.

