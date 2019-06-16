Sudan's Bashir appears before prosecutor

Fallen Sudanese leader was Sunday seen in public for the first time since being ousted, as he was driven in an armed convoy to the prosecutor's office.

The former strongman, who ruled his northeast African nation with an iron fist for three decades, was toppled on April 11 after weeks of protests against his reign.

Dressed in a white traditional robe and turban, Bashir rode in a heavily-armed convoy from the notorious in the Sudanese capital to prosecutors' office to face charges of alleged corruption.

told reporters after Bashir left the office that the ousted had been informed that he was facing charges of "possessing foreign currency, corruption and receiving gifts illegally."



Meanwhile, a top from the country's new ruling military council vowed that those who carried out a deadly crackdown on an that left dozens dead earlier this month would face the death penalty.

"We are working hard to take those who did this to the gallows," Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, of the ruling military council said in a speech broadcast live on state television.

"Whoever committed any fault" will be held accountable, Dagalo added. Thousands of protesters who had camped outside Khartoum's military headquarters for weeks were violently dispersed by armed men in military fatigues on June 3, according to witnesses.

More than 100 people were killed that day in Khartoum, according to doctors linked to the protest movement, while the health ministry put the nationwide death toll at 61.

Protesters and witnesses accuse the feared paramilitary group led by Dagalo, the Rapid Support Forces, of carrying out the assault on demonstrators.

Demonstrators and US officials have called for an independent probe into the crackdown.

On Thursday, expressed "regret" over the crackdown.

But the council insists it did not order the dispersal, saying it had actually planned to purge an area near the protest camp where people are said to sell drugs.

