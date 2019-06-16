Heatwave claims 61 lives in Bihar

At least 61 people have died in three districts of as a blistering swept several places in the state, officials said on Sunday.

Thirty people have lost their lives due to the sweltering heat in Aurangabad, while 20 have died in Gaya and 11 in district so far since Saturday, Disaster Management Department's said.

has expressed grief over the deaths due to "loo" and heatstroke in the three districts, and has announced a payment of Rs four lakh as ex-gratia to the next of kin of those killed, an official release said.

He directed the officials concerned to take necessary steps and measures in dealing with the heat.

The also asked the officials to provide all medical help to those affected.

State capital registered a maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius on Sunday, eight notches above normal, the Meteorological Centre said in a bulletin.

On Saturday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 45.8 degrees Celsius, the highest for June in the past 10 years.

A is declared when the maximum temperature is recorded above 4.5 degrees from its normal maximum for two consecutive days, a said.

Gaya witnessed a high of 44.4 degrees Celsius, while Bhagalpur recorded 41 degrees Celsius, both the readings well above the normal for this time of the year, it said.

Met officials said is likely to witness for the next three days, while in Gaya, the extreme heat will be experienced for at least two days.

