Sudanese protesters: Death toll in military crackdown at 60

Organizers of the pro-democracy say the death toll across the country since the violent dispersal of their sit-in in earlier this week has increased to 60.

The previously reported death toll stood at 40.

The Doctors' Committee says security forces killed at least 10 people on Wednesday in the capital, Khartoum, and its twin city of

That came after another 10 people were killed on Tuesday, including five in the state, three in and two in Khartoum's Bahri neighborhood.

The doctors' committee is the medical arm of the Sudanese Professionals Association, which has been spearheading protests against army rule.

On Monday, security forces broke up the protest camp outside military headquarters in Khartoum, posing a new challenge to the protest movement.

