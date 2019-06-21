Governor, BJP leaders,PSU firms take part in Yoga celebrations

: The of and E S L Narasimhan Friday said Yoga would be introduced in schools and colleges.

Speaking on the occasion of 5th International Yoga Day celebrations at Samskruti, the Raj Bhavan community centre, Narasimhan said "yoga will be introduced in all schools and colleges", a Raj Bhavan release said.

Yoga should be practiced every day as it provides immense health benefits to all, he said.

The and officials performed Yoga exercises on the occasion.

Muralidhar Rao, state unit K Laxman and others participated in a Yoga event held in the city.

The CII, Telangana, partnered with to organise a "wellness event and Yoga session" at People's Plaza on the banks of in the central part of the city.

NMDC Limited, a Navratna company, celebrated Yoga day at its here and in all its production projects, including Kirandul and Bacheli, NMDC said in a release.

The Dean, Students Welfare (DSW) Debashish Acharya, faculty members, students and university community attended Yoga Day celebrations at the university, the University of Hyderabad (UoH) said in a release.

