Special Yoga sessions held across Bengal, NE to mark the Day

Thousands of people stretched and bent in different yogic postures on Friday across West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and North Eastern states to mark the International Day of Yoga.
In his message, West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi said, "Yoga is a 4,000-year-old ancient practice which is very much a part and parcel of the Indian civilisation and culture."
"Yoga not only helps in the building physical stability but also spiritual toughness of the country," Tripathi said.
The Governor witnessed a yoga session participated by a group of students from the Ramakrishna Sarada Ashram of Antpur in Hooghly district and employees of the Governor House held at the Raj Bhavan premises.
Defence bodies in the East and North-East celebrated the 5th International Day of Yoga at their establishments with their personnel participating in workshops on yoga.
The Army's Eastern Command, with an aim to promote better mental and physical health of people through yoga, celebrated the day on the theme 'Yoga for Heart' all over the Command theatre, a Defence official said.
A large number of troops, their families and local people in far-flung areas of the East and North-eastern region participated in yoga exercises to spread awareness and promote a healthy lifestyle.
Workshops were organised by the units of Eastern Command at Kolkata, Dimapur, Shillong, Tezpur, Sukna, Panagarh and all other military stations involving the local people, he said.
At INS Netaji Subhas, the naval headquarter in Bengal area, Navy officers and personnel took part in yoga exercises on the lush green banks of the river Hooghly, an official said.
The Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) also held yoga workshop at its headquarter here.
Yoga sessions were held at Air Force Station, Kalaikunda, too.
Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev led the yoga session of over 500 personnel and families of the Andaman and Nicobar command at the iconic Indian Navy Floating Dock to celebrate the fifth International Day of Yoga.
"Our soldiers, here in Andaman and Nicobar, miles away from their families and the mainland, are putting their lives at stake to protect the Nation," Sadhguru, the founder of Isha Foundation, said in his address.
The Day was also celebrated in West Bengal Postal Circle Office, Yogayog Bhawan, here.
Kolkata Port Trust (KoPT) observed Yoga Day at Yoga Camp at CISF Parade Ground, Kantapukur with much enthusiasm to strengthen physical, mental and spiritual practice for healthier life.
Employees of the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) also took part in the event.
In Bihar Governor Lalji Tandon led the International Yoga Day celebrations in the state capital with leaders of the BJP and the JD(U) taking part in the event, but Chief Minister Nitish Kumar remained conspicuous by his absence.
The event served as an occasion to demonstrate cordiality between the ruling coalition partners BJP and the JD(U).
The International Yoga Day was observed with enthusiasm in Odisha with Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal attending a programme organised on the occasion at Janata Maidan in the state capital. He said Yoga can not only unite people but can also protect our ecology which is in danger.
Chinese army troops and civilians for the first time participated in a joint Yoga session with Indian army personnel along the Indo-China border in the Eastern border on Friday.
Altogether 70 Chinese army personnel and 30 civilians participated in the joint yoga sessions at Nathu-La in Sikkim and at Bumla and Wacha-Damai in Arunachal Pradesh, a defence spokesperson Lt Col Harshwardhan Pande said.
Participation of Chinese army personnel in such an event during border personnel meetings will go a long way in promoting peace and tranquility along the borders, he said.
Nagaland Governor P B Acharya performed yoga along with other participants in a function of the International Yoga Day in Kohima.
In Sikkim hundreds of people, including state ministers and officials stretched their bodies at a public event on the International Yoga Day.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
