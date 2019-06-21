Special Yoga sessions held across Bengal, NE to mark the Day

Thousands of people stretched and bent in different yogic postures on Friday across West Bengal, Andaman and and North Eastern states to mark the International Day of

In his message, Keshari Nath Tripathi said, " is a 4,000-year-old ancient practice which is very much a part and parcel of the Indian civilisation and culture."



" not only helps in the building physical stability but also spiritual toughness of the country," Tripathi said.

The witnessed a yoga session participated by a group of students from the Ramakrishna Sarada Ashram of Antpur in district and employees of the House held at the Raj Bhavan premises.

Defence bodies in the East and North-East celebrated the 5th International Day of Yoga at their establishments with their personnel participating in workshops on yoga.

The Army's Eastern Command, with an aim to promote better mental and physical health of people through yoga, celebrated the day on the theme 'Yoga for Heart' all over the Command theatre, a Defence said.

A large number of troops, their families and local people in far-flung areas of the East and North-eastern region participated in yoga exercises to spread awareness and promote a healthy lifestyle.

Workshops were organised by the units of Eastern Command at Kolkata, Dimapur, Shillong, Tezpur, Sukna, Panagarh and all other military stations involving the local people, he said.

At INS Netaji Subhas, the naval headquarter in Bengal area, Navy officers and personnel took part in yoga exercises on the lush green banks of the river Hooghly, an said.

The (OFB) also held yoga workshop at its headquarter here.

Yoga sessions were held at Air Force Station, Kalaikunda, too.

led the yoga session of over 500 personnel and families of the Andaman and Nicobar command at the iconic to celebrate the fifth International Day of Yoga.

"Our soldiers, here in Andaman and Nicobar, miles away from their families and the mainland, are putting their lives at stake to protect the Nation," Sadhguru, the of Isha Foundation, said in his address.

The Day was also celebrated in Postal Circle Office, Yogayog Bhawan, here.

(KoPT) observed at Yoga Camp at CISF Parade Ground, Kantapukur with much enthusiasm to strengthen physical, mental and spiritual practice for healthier life.

Employees of the (DVC) also took part in the event.

In Lalji Tandon led the International celebrations in the state capital with leaders of the BJP and the JD(U) taking part in the event, but remained conspicuous by his absence.

The event served as an occasion to demonstrate cordiality between the ruling coalition partners BJP and the JD(U).

The International was observed with enthusiasm in Odisha with Governor Prof attending a programme organised on the occasion at Janata Maidan in the state capital. He said Yoga can not only unite people but can also protect our ecology which is in danger.

troops and civilians for the first time participated in a joint Yoga session with personnel along the Indo- border in the Eastern border on Friday.

Altogether 70 personnel and 30 civilians participated in the joint yoga sessions at Nathu-La in and at Bumla and Wacha-Damai in Arunachal Pradesh, a defence spokesperson said.

Participation of personnel in such an event during border personnel meetings will go a long way in promoting peace and tranquility along the borders, he said.

P B Acharya performed yoga along with other participants in a function of the International Yoga Day in Kohima.

In hundreds of people, including state ministers and officials stretched their bodies at a public event on the International Yoga Day.

