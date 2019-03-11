Sunny day in Delhi, max temp expected to settle at 27 degrees Celsius

Delhites woke up to a pleasant and sunny Monday with the minimum settling at 12.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, the meteorological office said.

The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy sky, very light rain and thundershowers with strong surface later in the day.

The maximum is expected to settle around 27 degrees Celsius, a said



Sunday's maximum and minimum temperatures settled at 27 and 10.8 degrees respectively.

