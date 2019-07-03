Sunsea AIoT and SIMCom Unveil Sunsea AIoT's Latest 5G Products

/ -- On June 26, the opening day of MWC19, Sunsea AIoT attracted attention from lots of leaders, guests and media friends at the launch of its latest 5G products. Sunsea AIoT executive vice president Mr. Li Bin and Qualcomm senior sales director Mr. Xian Lei were invited to unveil the new products together.

With the issuance of the 5G commercial license, China has become the fifth country to enter the era of 5G services. Sunsea AIoT is stepping up the pace in the fast development of 5G, breaking the boundaries of communication technology and laying the foundation for our ecological partners' innovation. The in-depth cooperation between the company and a number of industrial leaders in the latest application of 5G technologies accelerates the commercialization of 5G products. It's the common vision and mission to make continuous innovation together for the development of 5G in China, have in-depth cooperation in 5G and AIoT, empower each other, and achieve intelligent interconnection of everything for a better future.

Mr. Li Bin demonstrated in detail SIMCom's 5G module-SIM8200EA-M2, and 5G CPE, 5G intelligent gateway, 5G UAV, 5G robot and many other innovative achievements in 5G application based on SIMCom 5G module, which made their world debut at the product launch. Coolpad COO Mr. Xu Yibo, Cloud Minds cofounder Mr. Yang Guanghua, and Four-Faith general manager Mr. Tang Shibin were invited to launch the latest 5G applications with Sunsea AIoT. Many professional journalists from C114, IT168, People's Posts and Telecommunications News, MixLink, and Beareyes witnessed the innovation and development of IoT at the launch event. Their questions were answered by Mr. Li Bin one by one.

Sunsea AIoT will work with our strategic partners to consolidate every step, witness this great change and take the next step of innovation and exploration.

About SIMCom



SIMCom Wireless Solutions Co.,Ltd, Holding is a subsidiary of SUNSEA AIOT (002313.SZ). It is a global leading Machine-to-Machine (M2M) wireless modules and solutions supplier. Since establishment in 2002, SIMCom has been fully committed to providing a variety of wireless technology platform modules and terminal level solutions around the world, such as 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, Automotive, TE-M(CAT-M1), NB-IoT cellular communication and GPS/GLONASS/BEIDOU satellite positioning technology.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190703/2516089-1-a Photo - https://photos.prnasia.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)