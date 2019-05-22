SuperSonics book semi-final berth

SoBo bounced back in no time after suffering a maiden loss to a depleted Park Lions and book a semi-final berth in the second edition of T20 on Wednesday here.

(33 off 31b, 3x4) and experienced Yogesh Takawale (40 off 32b, 2x4, 2x6) held the innings together before the final flourish took their total to 150 for six.

And a struggling Park Lions yet again crumbled while chasing the target, to eventually be bundled out for 115 in the last over.

The 35-run win - SuperSonics' fourth in five league games - meant the joined ARCS Andheri as semi- finalists from Group B.

While the Lions bowlers did reasonably well despite Bista and Takawale's knocks, the SuperSonics took the game away by plundering 52 runs off the last four overs to shift the momentum.

Left-arm spinner Dhrumil Matkar - whose cameo of four-ball 15 in the last over was critical in the team putting on a total of 150 - then crashed through opener Swapnil Pradhans defence in the first over.

Then on, the Lions never recovered and were bowled out eventually.

Brief scores: SoBo SuperSonics 150/6 in 20 overs (Yogesh Takawale 40, 33; 2/36, Manan Khakhar 1/13) bt Park Lions 115 all out in 19.

