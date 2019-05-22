48-yr-old man killed by son over property dispute in Shahdara

A 48-year-old man was killed over a property dispute by his son, who later chopped his body into pieces and kept them in bags for two days in his house, in Shahdara's Frash area, police said Wednesday.

On Monday night, an argument broke out between and his son Aman, following which the latter allegedly strangulated him to death and chopped the body into 25 pieces, of said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the deceased's brother on Tuesday night, police launched a and found the chopped pieces from the house, the DCP said.

The chopped pieces were kept in two bags which were bought from a chicken shop here, police said.

and his friend, who had assisted in the crime, were arrested from the house, Yadav said.

During investigation, it was revealed that had been forcing his father to register a property, located in Bholanath Nagar, in his name, the DCP said.

" had killed his father in a fit of rage as his father used to scold him often over the property dispute," she said.

When the incident took place, Aman's elder brother and mother were in Manali, the added.

