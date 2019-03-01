Sushma likely to raise terrorism issue at OIC meet in UAE

is in to attend the foreign ministers' meet of the (OIC) states where she is expected to raise the issue of terrorism, amidst Indo-Pak tensions following the Pulwama terror attack.

Swaraj will attend the inaugural plenary of the two-day meeting on Friday. It is for the first time that has been invited to a meeting of the OIC, an influential grouping of 57 Islamic countries, as the guest of honour.

India's engagement with the OIC comes in the midst of escalating tension between and The ties strained further after Indian fighter jets bombed terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp near Balakot deep inside early Tuesday. carried out a retaliatory aerial raid on Wednesday.

"EAM @SushmaSwaraj arrives in #AbuDhabi for the Ministerial Meeting of @OIC_OCI. has been invited by HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, of UAE as the 'Guest of Honour'," tweeted.

Pakistan, a member of the OIC, tried to get Swaraj 'disinvited' from the meet following India's air strike on the terror camp in Pakistan.

Pakistan said he will not attend the meeting over the grouping's failure to rescind invitation to Swaraj.

The OIC had disinvited India from its conference in 1969 in at Pakistan's behest. The OIC has usually been supportive of Pakistan and often sided with on the issue.

The MEA said of Sheikh invited Swaraj as the 'guest of honour' to address the inaugural plenary and that India was happy to accept the invitation.

Tensions have escalated between India and Pakistan in the wake of the February 14 Pulwama attack claimed by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). Forty CRPF soldiers were killed in the attack.

