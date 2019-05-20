Suzuki Motorcycle launches Gixxer SF 250 at Rs 1.7 lakh

Motorcycle Monday launched Gixxer SF 250 - a sport touring bike, priced at Rs 1.7 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The company also introduced an upgraded version of its 155-cc bike Gixxer SF tagged at Rs 1.09 lakh.

"Gixxer SF is one of Suzuki's flagship products in and increasing its portfolio will allow us to enhance Suzuki's much-loved brand presence in the country," Motorcycle PVT Ltd (SMIPL) said in a statement.

There is an increase in demand in the domestic market for premium products, especially above 200cc engine displacement, SMIPL said.

"With this new launch, will be able to further enhance its presence in the premium motorcycle segment in the country," he added.

