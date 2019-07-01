Syngene appoints Mahesh Bhalgat as COO

Syngene International Monday announced appointment of Mahesh Bhalgat as the Chief Operating Officer of the company.

He comes to Syngene from Shantha Biotechnics, a Sanofi company, Syngene International said in a statement.

"Syngene has evolved to be a global scale scientific services provider and Dr Bhalgat's significant expertise in R&D, analytical development, technology transfer, regulatory sciences and quality will further enhance Syngene's position as a global CRO (Contract Research Organisation)," Syngene International CEO Jonathan Hunt said.

Bhalgat has rich experience in diverse areas of biotechnology such as biotherapeutics, vaccines, ag-biotech, and research reagents and has been associated with companies such as Amgen, Monsanto, Celera Genomics, Thermo Fisher, Biological E, the statement said.

