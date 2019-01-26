T'gana govt spent Rs 99,643 cr for irrigation since 2014: ESL

The government has spent Rs 99,643 crore till date for irrigation projects since the formation of the state in 2014, E S L Narasimhan said Saturday.

In his address at the Parade Grounds here, he said, "Since the formation of state the government has spent Rs 99,643 crore for irrigation projects.

In the days to come, more works are proposed to be taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 1,17,000 crore in irrigation sector."



In Godavari and basin, the state has allocation of 1300 TMC and this share of water would be utilised, he stressed.

"... and at a cost of Rs 2.25 lakh crore estimates, works will be completed to supply water to 1.25 crore acres of land. The government is working on this programme with commitment," he said.

Under the Mission Bhagiratha programme (supplying safe drinking water), water tap conenctions would be provided to all habitations and pure drinking water would be supplied to every household in the state, he said.

The government is making all efforts to reap the fruits of "pride of Telangana, Kaleswaram" project from this monsoon season itself, he noted.

In the state, as on date, welfare programmes were being implemented at a whopping Rs 40,000 crore per year, he added.

"No other state in the country and even the Centre has allocated huge funds for welfare as state has," Narasimhan pointed out.

From this academic year onwards, the said, one BC (backward classes) residential school per Legislative Assembly constituency would be started.

The Niti Ayog had recently declared Telangana as one of the three states maintaining high standards in public health in the country, he said.

It had mentioned this in its Sustainable Development Goal Index 2018.

On creation of new districts, he said besides 21 new 21 districts, Narayanpet and Mulugu districts would also be created soon, he said.

Towards conservation of environment, Narasimhan said the government's massive tree plantation campaign "Haritha Haram" is being implemented with a "missionary zeal".

The has taken steps to clean the polluted Musi river and to rejuvenate it, he said.

Observing that law and order situation in the state has been maintained well, Narasimhan said the Police Command Control Centre, which is coming up in Hyderabad, would render services on par with international standard to people.

After the formation of Telangana (in June, 2014), in the first four years, it maintained an average growth rate of 17.17 per cent per year.

"In this financial year till November, it registered a growth rate of 29.93 and stood first in the country," he said.

Earlier, the reviewed the parade.

K Chandrasekhar Rao and several other leaders and officals were present on the occasion.

was celebrated in the offices of ruling TRS, Congress, BJP and others in

