Covid-19 Factoid: Just 3 states account for 58% of India's total cases
Tamil Nadu govt caps coronavirus treatment charges in private hospitals

The per day charges for treatment in Intensive Care Units shall not exceed Rs 15,000

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Medics collect Swab sample of COVID-19 patients and walk towards Laboratory at Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital (MMCH), during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in Guwahati on Wednesday.
Medics collect Swab sample of COVID-19 patients and walk towards Laboratory

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday capped the charges for Covid-19 treatment in private hospitals across the state and announced that no fee over and above the fixed slab can be claimed from patients.

The per day charges for treatment in Intensive Care Units shall not exceed Rs 15,000 and in general wards, for asymptomatic people and those with mild symptoms, the maximum is Rs 7,500, the government said.

Following patients' complaints of exorbitant fee in private hospitals for Covid-19 treatment a panel headed by Health Secretary Beela Rajesh submitted a report to the government on permissible charges for private hospitals, an official release here said.

The government, considering the report has fixed the upper ceiling. "The charges that have been announced are the maximum.

No fee over and above the permitted charges can be collected from the patients," the government said.
First Published: Sat, June 06 2020. 12:14 IST

