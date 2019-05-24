Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd clocks 4qtr net at Rs 11.39 cr

: has recorded a standalone Profit after tax at Rs 11.39 crore for the January-March quarter.

The city-based company had registered standalone net profits at Rs 9.96 crore a year ago.

For the year ending March 2019, standalone Profit After Tax went upto Rs 54.27 crore, from Rs 51.70 crore clocked a year ago.

The standalone total income for the January-March 2019 quarter grew to Rs 334.13 crore from Rs 262.68 crore registered a year ago.

Total income for the year ending March 2019 surged to Rs 1,252.29 crore from Rs 1,092.39 crore in the last fiscal.

Commenting on the financial performance, TPL said, "TPL's good performance has been due to our increased production capacity and productivity. The focus on LAB And chloralkali bsuiness has helped us serve our customer set in a profitable yet responsible manner.

We remain committed to reduce our input costs and continue in our path to healthy financial and operational performance", he added.

