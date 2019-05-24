Coriander futures fall Rs 23 per quintal on weak demand

Coriander prices fell by Rs 23 to Rs 7,571 per in futures trade Friday as participants cut down positions amid muted domestic and export demand.

Besides, rising arrivals from producing regions and profit-booking at higher levels also weighed on the sentiment.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander prices for June delivery declined by Rs 23, or 0.30 per cent, to Rs 7,571 per with an open interest of 24,410 lots.

Similarly, coriander contracts for July also traded down by Rs 20, or 0.26 per cent, at Rs 7,668 per with an open interest of 13,240 lots.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)