JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Left Front hits historic low, all but one of its candidates in WB lose deposit
Business Standard

Coriander futures fall Rs 23 per quintal on weak demand

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Coriander prices fell by Rs 23 to Rs 7,571 per quintal in futures trade Friday as participants cut down positions amid muted domestic and export demand.

Besides, rising arrivals from major producing regions and profit-booking at higher levels also weighed on the sentiment.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander prices for June delivery declined by Rs 23, or 0.30 per cent, to Rs 7,571 per quintal with an open interest of 24,410 lots.

Similarly, coriander contracts for July also traded down by Rs 20, or 0.26 per cent, at Rs 7,668 per quintal with an open interest of 13,240 lots.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 24 2019. 15:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements