Sons of famous politician fathers lose in 17th LS polls, daughters save face

All the political prowess they inherited seems to have been rendered ineffective as sons of famous fathers failed miserably in the 17th elections.

From former Rajiv Gandhi's son and losing out on the party's political bastion in Amethi, to Chief Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav, who lost in Jodhpur, the current generation of political dynasts have clearly not lived up to their predecessors' success.

was left far behind by BJP's Smriti Irani by over 55,000 votes. lost by a margin of over 2.7 lakh votes to BJP's Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Also losing his stronghold over Madhya Pradesh's Guna constituency is Congress' Jyotiraditya Scindia, son of former Union

The has been in power in the seat since 1999.

In Rajasthan's Barmer, Manvendra Singh, son of Jaswant Singh, founding member of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), lost by over 3.2 lakh votes.

Manvendra was contesting on a ticket.

In the west, Ajit Pawar's son Parth, Murli Deora's son and Shankarrao Chavan's son conceded defeat from Maval, Mumbai South and Nanded constituencies, respectively in

NCP's lost by 2,15,913 votes, and Congress' Milind and Ashok by 1,00,067 and 40,148 votes, respectively.

Down south, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of Karnataka H D Kumaraswamy lost from Mandya by over



1.25 lakh votes.

Nikhil was contesting on a JD(S) ticket.

Daughters, on the other hand, managed to save face.

Ajit Pawar's daughter secured the Baramati seat in for the She beat BJP's Kanchan by over 1.5 lakh votes.

Former late M Karunanidhi's daughter won the Thoothukkudi seat in the state by a massive margin of over 3.47 lakh votes.

She was contesting on a DMK ticket.

