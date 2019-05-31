A bag ban comes into force in on Saturday, as leads efforts to stem the of blighting the farthest reaches of the globe, and depths of the ocean.

is banning the importation, production, sale and use of bags, becoming the 34th African country to implement such restrictions, according to the Environmental Programme (UNEP).

"Let me be clear on this, once it reaches June 1, the government is not planning to add any more days and we will not tolerate anyone who will be caught using them. No will be allowed in the country," Tanzania's said when announcing the move in April.

-- whose wildlife is a popular tourist draw -- has also issued a notice to travellers that they will have to "surrender" plastic in their possession before entering the country.

"The government expects that, in appreciation of the imperative to protect the and keep our country clean and beautiful, our visitors will accept minor inconveniences resulting from the plastic ban," said the statement.

According to local media, anyone caught or importing plastic and plastic wrappings could get a fine of one billion Tanzanian shillings (USD 430,000, 390,000 euros) or face imprisonment for up to two years.

Possession and usage can lead to a fine of USD 87 or imprisonment for seven days, or both.

Globally, 127 countries have some sort of legislation, 91 of which include a ban or restriction on manufacturing, importation and retail distribution, according to UNEP.

has 34 of these countries, followed by with 29.

Patrick Mwesigye, UNEP's regional co-ordinator for resource efficiency told AFP that the degree of success of the bans varied in

Rwanda's plastic bag ban has been in place for over a decade and is considered one of the most successful.

"But had an advantage that there wasn't much of plastics," in the country when the ban was implemented, said Mwesigye.

Countries with and import industries, where jobs are impacted by bans, have struggled more to enforce them.

"In .. it has been very effective. Still you have some plastic smuggled from neighbouring countries" like Uganda, he said.

Kenya's 2017 plastic ban imposed particularly harsh laws, with fines of up to USD 38,000 (32,000 euros) and four-year prison sentences.

However in reality, while there have been waves of arrests, fines and jail terms have been far less than proscribed.

Mwesigye said some countries put bans in place before ensuring there were suitable alternatives in place, while monitoring and practical enforcement were also a challenge.

Joyce Msuya, UNEP's Acting Executive Director, praised Tanzania for joining the nations implementing the ban.

"It is critical that bans now be complemented by efforts to identify effective alternatives to single-use ..".

The world currently produces more than 300 million tonnes of annually, and there are at least five trillion plastic pieces floating in oceans, scientists have estimated.

Most of the items polluting oceans and landscapes and causing horrendous deaths for the creatures that live there, are made to be used once and thrown away, such as bags, straws and

In March nations failed to agree to a timetable to phase out all single-use plastics, opting instead to "significantly reduce" their production.

Neither the United States, or have national plastic bag regulations -- although some American states like or have implemented bans.

The in March voted to ban a dozen forms of single-use from 2021.

