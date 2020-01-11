JUST IN
Tata Motors total global sales down 3% in Dec, despite PV sales rising 5%

Jaguar wholesale units for the month were 12,742 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesale stood at 37,259 units

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Tata Motors

Tata Motors on Saturday reported a 3 per cent decline in global sales, including that of Jaguar Land Rover, at 97,348 units in December.

Global wholesale units of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range last month stood at 34,526 units, down 15 per cent, from December 2018, the company said in a statement.

The company's global sales of all passenger vehicles were at 62,822 units, up 5 per cent from December 2018, it added.

Global sales of JLR stood at 50,001 units. Jaguar wholesale units for the month were 12,742 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesale stood at 37,259 units.
First Published: Sat, January 11 2020. 18:05 IST

