Tata Motors launches AMT variants of compact sedan Tigor

Monday launched automated manual transmision (AMT) versions of its compact sedan Tigor with price starting at Rs 6.39 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The company has introduced two variants under its Tigor AMT range - XMA and XZA+, priced at Rs 6.39 lakh and Rs 7.24 lakh, respectively, said in a statement.

The two new trims will be offered with a 1.2 litre petrol engine, it added.

Commenting on the launch, Vice President, Sales, Marketing & Customer Support, (PVBU) S N Barman said it is a part of the company's efforts to make product interventions to meet growing aspirations of its customers.

"This strategy also includes continuously expanding and strengthening our automatic portfolio. We are confident that our customers will appreciate the perfect combination of practicality and convenience these new additions have to offer," he added.

Tata Motors said XZA+ variant will be on the top manual trim XZ+ and will have features like the 7 inch touch screen infotainment system equipped with Apple CarPlay, Auto and an 8 sound system by

It will also have 15 inch diamond cut alloy wheels and auto-fold ORVMs (outside rear view mirrors) with integrated LEDs.

Both variants offer driving modes, a tuned music system with Bluetooth connectivity, reverse parking sensors, foldable rear armrest with cup holders.

These are equipped with safety features like dual airbags, anti-lock brakes, electronic brake-force distribution, corner stability control, reverse parking sensors, speed dependent automatic door locking and engine immobiliser, Tata Motors added.

