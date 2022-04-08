India's tax collections soar to record high of Rs 27.07 trillion in FY22

-
ALSO READ
What are direct and indirect taxes?
TMS Ep93: Netflix in India, PwC's Ranen Banerjee, markets, tax types
Direct tax mop-up beats the revised estimates at Rs 13.6 trillion
Fintech helping tackle black money, low tax-GDP ratio: Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Robust GST collections likely in November, uncertainty about December
-
India's tax collections soared to a record high of Rs 27.07 lakh crore in the fiscal year ended March 31 as mop-up from income and other direct taxes as well as indirect taxes jumped, Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj said on Friday.
Gross tax collection of Rs 27.07 lakh crore during April 2021 to March 2022 compares with budget estimate of Rs 22.17 lakh crore, he told reporters here.
Direct taxes, which comprise income tax paid by individuals and corporate tax, came in at Rs 14.10 lakh crore -- Rs 3.02 lakh crore higher than the budget estimate.
Indirect taxes like excise duty stood Rs 1.88 lakh crore higher than the budget estimate. Against the budget estimate of Rs 11.02 lakh crore, indirect tax mop-up was Rs 12.90 lakh crore, he said.
While direct taxes showed a 49 per cent growth, indirect tax collections were up 30 per cent last fiscal, he added.
The tax-to-GDP ratio jumped to 11.7 per cent in FY22 from 10.3 per cent in FY21. This was the highest since 1999.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU