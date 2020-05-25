TCS Digitate launches new solution to enhance productivity

Digitate, a software venture of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), on Monday launched a new management software that helps employees and service desk teams increase productivity and achieve better business outcomes.

'ignio AI.Digital Workspace' is a self-healing, end-user experience management software that proactively performs probable cause analysis, triages and remediates issues in endpoint devices and other end-user technologies before users notice them, a statement said.

It builds on ignio's core artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, it added.

"The solution's fast responses and quick resolution of issues with a self-service approach doesn't require calls, forms or long waits, saving time and service desk resources and improving the employee experience," it said.

This results in better endpoint visibility and personalised, context-aware workspaces, it added.

The solution reduces end-user incident requests and automates repetitive tasks, thereby reducing IT costs and improving service desk efficiency, the statement noted.

"A business user loses more than 100 hours a year due to IT related disruptions, often during peak work hours. IT support teams are equally challenged to keep devices and applications compliant while managing user experience due to volume of work and ad-hoc requests," Digitate Global Head Akhilesh Tripathi said.

He added that the current global COVID-19 situation and employees working from home has further magnified this problem.

"By deploying ignio AI.Digital Workspace on endpoint devices, ignio automatically detects and fixes errors, preempting service requests. This significantly reduces the burden on support teams resulting in improved user experience and productivity," he said.

