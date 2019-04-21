TCS revamps 150,000 post offices under Rs 1,100-cr deal with India Post

India's largest IT services company (TCS) said it has deployed an integrated solution for Post that has helped modernise a network of more than 150,000 post offices in the country.

In 2013, the Mumbai-based company had announced receiving an over Rs 1,100 crore multi-year contract from the (DoP) for an end-to-end IT modernisation programme.

The partnership was aimed at equipping Post with modern technologies and systems to enable it to offer more services to the customers in an effective manner.

"At the heart of this transformation is the Core System Integration (CSI) program designed and implemented by This involved deploying an integrated ERP solution that caters to mail operations, and accounting, and HR functions, and connects its vast network of more than 150,000 post offices, making this the largest distributed in the world," said in a statement.

The integrated solution supports requirements of over five lakh employees, services over 40,000 concurrent users, and processes over three million postal transactions a day, making this one of the largest SAP implementations globally, it added.

On the front-end, said, it has implemented its Point of Sale (PoS) solution across 24,000 post offices with over 80,000 PoS terminals and has also built a with consignment tracking capabilities, and set up a multi-lingual call centre for customer support.

"An important objective of the transformation is to use the department's nation-wide reach to drive financial inclusion and accessibility of in remote areas.

"This is being accomplished through over 130,000 DARPAN 1 that Gramin Dak Sevaks use to provide postal, banking, insurance, and in remote villages, even those without network connectivity," TCS said.

TCS (Public Services) Debashis Ghosh said across the world are reinventing themselves to stay relevant to a new generation in the digital era.

"We are proud to have partnered with the in this pioneering, mission mode initiative to build a world class, future-ready digital platform that the nation can be proud of. With this, the department can offer smart postal services, enriched customer experiences, and innovative value-added services to the citizens of India," he added.

