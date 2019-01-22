TDP suspends MLA Mallikarjuna Reddy

The ruling Telugu Desam Party in Tuesday suspended its MLA and the Government in the Assembly from the party amid reports that he was ready to join the opposition YSR

" is ineligible to continue in Telugu Desam," N Chandrababu announced here.

There was no place in the TDP for anyone who caused trouble to party workers, he said without elaborating.

The announcement was made after held a meeting with party workers from Rajampet, the assembly constituency in Kadapa district represented by Reddy, in the backdrop of reports that he was set to join the YSR

Reddy was the lone TDP MLA to be elected from Kadapa district in the 2014 assembly elections. He was made the government

For five years, he enjoyed everything. We made him the and his father Board member. But, as elections are nearing, he left the party, said, according to a TDP release.

He told the workers that the TDP would win not only Rajampet but also other segments in Kadapa in the coming assembly elections, saying the government did a lot for the development of the district.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)