Teachers should give feedback on scheme implementation in govt

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday called on heads of government schools to undertake training and orientation programmes for students, while stressing that teachers should regularly give feedback on implementation of state-sponsored schemes.

Addressing a state-level meet here, the chief minister said government school teachers are "more qualified and better paid", but the institutes run by them fail to match up to the private ones in terms of performance.

"Despite all measures taken to improve infrastructure and facilities, people are reluctant to send their children to government schools. I urge the teaching community to play an active role in encouraging people to enroll their wards in state-run institutes," he said.

Khandu gave assurances that his government has plans to renovate dilapidated and shut-down buildings to address the infrastructure gap in schools.

He asked the departmental promotion committee (DPC) to analyse performances of teachers from time to time and grant promotions on "genuine" grounds.

"The teachers should hold regular training and orientation programmes in schools at par with their counterparts in private schools," the chief minister added. the chief minister added.

