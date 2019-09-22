Teen killed as truck rams into tractor-trolley

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Kota (R'than) 

A speeding truck rammed into a tractor-trolley in Rajasthan's Bundi district, killing an 18-year-old man and leaving three others injured, police said.

The incident occurred on a highway near Adila village in Kapren area on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, the police said.

Harishankar Meena, a resident of Uniyara village of Tonk district, died on the spot. Three persons were injured and undergoing treatment at a hospital, Kapren police station incharge Budhi Prakash Nama.

The driver of the truck, which has a Haryana number plate, fled away from the spot

The deceased's body has been handed over to his family after post-mortem, the officer added.

One of the injured is in a critical condition, assistant sub-inspector Iqubal Hussain said.

First Published: Sun, September 22 2019. 21:00 IST

