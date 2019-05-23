Telangana CM's daughter Kavitha suffers shock defeat

: In a setback to the ruling TRS, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Raos daughter K Kavitha was defeated in Lok Sabha constituency by the BJP Thursday.

D Arvind, son of TRS Rajya Sabha D Srinivas and a new entrant to politics, won by a margin of over 71,000 votes, according to the information made available by the Election Commission on its website.

Kavitha had won the seat by 1.67 lakh votes in the 2014 elections.

had hit headlines after 177 farmers jumped into the fray demanding remunerative price for turmeric and red sorghum and setting up of a Turmeric Board, taking the total number of candidates to 185.

Polls to 17 seats in for the Lok Sabha were held on April 11 in the first phase.

