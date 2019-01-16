Telangana's pro tem Speaker sworn in

: of and Andhra Pradesh ESL Narasimhan Wednesday administered the oath of office to senior AIMIM MLA from assembly constituency as of the assembly.

K Chandrasekhar Rao and senior officials of the government were present during the swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhavan.

The would administer the oath to members of the assembly on January 17, when its four-day session begins.

On the same day, the schedule for the Speaker's election would be announced following which the nomination process would commence, an official press release said.

The announcement on the election result would take place the next day.

Later, the assembly proceedings would continue with the newly-elected Speaker, the release added.

BJP MLA T had said he would not take oath in the presence of Mumtaz Ahmed Khan, the pro tem Speaker, because the AIMIM allegedly speaks against the Hindus.

The from Goshamahal had said he would take oath only after the regular takes over.

The party position in the 120-member assembly is TRS-88, INC-19, AIMIM-7, TDP-2, independent-1, AIFB-1, BJP-1 and nominated-1.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)