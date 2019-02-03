Ten killed in Colombia clash with FARC splinter group

Colombia's armed forces clashed Saturday with dissident rebels, killing 10 from the group that split from the 2016 peace process.

Army special forces and police launched an operation in Caqueta department, in which a longtime Rodrigo Cadete, 52, was killed.

"Another nine guerrillas we killed; we have several captures and the fighting continues in the region," said in a statement in Manizales.

Though some 7,000 members of the (FARC) laid down their arms, about 1,700 are still in the insurgent struggle funded by drug money, military intelligence says.

With no unified command, dissidents operate in remote areas where they fight other groups to control drug trafficking and drug trafficking routes. has experienced relative calm since the 2016 peace deal signed by then- and rebels.

With the landmark agreement turning the into a political party, the smaller is considered the last active rebel group in the country.

True to his election promises, Ivan Duque, who took office last August, has taken a hard line against the ELN, including his demand they release all hostages as a prerequisite to kick-starting their peace process.

