Thousands of enthusiasts are all set to roll out their mats across to bend and twist their bodies in complex postures on June 21 and celebrate International Day.

The of in partnership with several groups is organizing several events across during the week to celebrate the 5th International Day of

The main event on Friday will be held on the lush green lawns of Midtown Park at 6 PM, with demonstration by yoga experts for 'asanas', breathing techniques and meditation. The event will wrap up at 7:30 pm with a colour powder dance party, akin to Holi festival in

of in Houston Dr told that yoga is what "we (India) export well being of mind and body we do not export hatred or say that my religion is better than yours what we say is that yoga is good for mind, body and heart".

"Houston has a vibrant Yoga family and there are many Yoga centres from different parts of the world. It is an opportunity to remove the duality and promote the spirit of oneness between mind and body, thought and action and man nature," he said.

The Yoga Day demonstrations will include a special session devoted to children and another one will show how to do Yoga while sleeping.

The consulate has also planned a series of events in and The yoga day will be observed in on 22nd June, Saturday at 8:00 am at the and in on 21st June at 6:00 pm at the

In Austin, the capital of Texas, Yoga day celebrations began June 15th evening, from the stately State Capitol building, which was attended by over a 1000 enthusiasts from all walks of life.

Bohra community of Houston also had yoga day at the mosque on Saturday, attended by both men and women.

"They were so excited with the session that they requested regular sessions at their mosque," said Surendra Adhana, who led the events both at the mosque and at Austin, told

In addition to these main events, multiple events are being organized at churches, temples, community centers, Arya Samaj Greater Houston, Brahma Kumaris, India House, Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh Shakas (HSS), Jamatkhanas and between 15th and 23rd June.

International Day of Yoga is celebrated annually on June 21 since its inception in 2015.

