CM Uddhav Thackeray approves subsidy of Rs 500 a quintal for paddy farmers

In July this year, the Centre hiked the MSP for paddy marginally by Rs 65 per quintal to Rs 1,815 for the 2019-20 crop year

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Uddhav Thackeray was sworn in as chief minister along with a six-member council of ministers | Photo: PTI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has approved a proposal to give a subsidy of Rs 500 per quintal (100 kg) to paddy cultivators.

According to an official statement here on Tuesday, the central government has decided the minimum support price (MSP) for paddy, but there has been a rise in input cost of the key kharif crop.

Hence, Thackeray approved the proposal that aims to give relief to paddy farmers, the statement said.

In July this year, the Centre hiked the MSP for paddy marginally by Rs 65 per quintal to Rs 1,815 for the 2019-20 crop year.
First Published: Tue, December 10 2019. 22:20 IST

