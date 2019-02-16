Thousands attend last rites of CRPF jawan in Kanpur village; family demands action against Pak

The last rites of CRPF jawan, Shyam Babu, who was killed in a terror attack in Pulwama, was held in his native village in Dehat district Saturday. Thousands of people, including from neighbouring areas, paid their last respects to Babu in Nonari village.

The mortal remains were consigned to flames by Babu's brother

Villagers raised slogans like "Shaheed Amar Rahe" and also against

Babu's family demanded that be given a befitting reply for the attack by a Jaish suicide bomber who targeted a CRPF convoy in Pulwama, killing 40 jawans on Thursday.

and represented the government.

Irani said the Centre and the would extend every possible support to the jawan's family and the death of the CRPF personnel will not go in vain.

Consoling Babu's family, Irani said the has said security forces have been given a free hand to deal with terrorists and punish the perpetrators of the Pulwama attack.

The jawan's body, draped in tricolour, was brought in a CRPF vehicle to his native village.

and police officials were present during the funeral. Dehat District Magistrate said the process to name a road in the area after has been initiated.

