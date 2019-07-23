Three held for cheating woman of over Rs 9 lakh

Three men were arrested for allegedly duping a woman of over Rs 9 lakh by promising her loan at a low interest rate, police said Monday.

The accused have been identified as Abhishek Bhatia (26), a resident of Shahibabad, Vivek Kumar (24) and Raj Ranjan Das (26), both residents of Pandav Nagar, they said.

According to police, the victim, a resident of Uttam Nagar, had filed a complaint where she alleged that she received a call from an unknown person that a bank was offering loan at 5 per cent interest rate.

The complainant, a widow, was in need and agreed to take loan of Rs 30 lakh. The caller asked for her PAN card, Aadhar card and three years ITR and account statement, they said.

Later, the accused informed her that a loan of Rs 70,14,000 has been approved on her name. They asked for money on the pretext of processing fee and other charges, following which she had transferred Rs 9,60,000 in the account numbers and PayTM wallets of the accused, the police said.

Thereafter, the accused switched off their mobile phones.

"During investigation, police analysed the details of the alleged bank accounts and PayTM Wallet, following which they arrested Kumar and Das. On their instance, Bhatia was also arrested from Sahibabad," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said.

Interrogation revealed that the accused first chose random mobile numbers. They called the victims and assure them of providing easy loans on minimum interest rates.

After getting the amount deposited in their bank accounts, they used to change their mobile numbers, the DCP said.

Total seven debit and credit cards, three mobile phones and passbooks were recovered from their possession, they added.

