JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Curfew relaxed in Assam's violence-hit Hailakandi

Bangladesh govt sets up new court to try Zia
Business Standard

Three killed, four injured in car-truck collision in UP

Press Trust of India  |  Pratapgarh (UP) 

Three people were killed and four others injured when a car collided with a truck in Lalganj area here, police said Tuesday.

Asha Devi (65), her son Sujit (31) and her daughter-in-law Rani Devi (25) were killed on the spot in the accident that took place on Monday night, they said.

The injured were rushed to a hospital, where their condition was stated to be stable.

The truck driver fled from the spot, leaving behind his vehicle, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, May 14 2019. 18:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements