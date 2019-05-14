Three killed, four injured in car-truck collision in UP

Three people were killed and four others injured when a car collided with a truck in area here, police said Tuesday.

(65), her son (31) and her (25) were killed on the spot in the accident that took place on Monday night, they said.

The injured were rushed to a hospital, where their condition was stated to be stable.

The fled from the spot, leaving behind his vehicle, the police said.

