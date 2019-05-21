Three killed in bike-on-bike collision in Sikar district

Three youths died in a head-on collision of two bikes in Jajod village of Rajasthan's district on Tuesday, police said.

Verma (20) and (20) were going to Jajod from Srimadhopur when a bike coming from the opposite side, driven by Anil Kumar Verma, crashed into them, police said.

All three were grievously injured in the accident and rushed to a nearby hospital.

While and Amit were declared brought dead by the doctors, Anil died undergoing treatment, said Srimadhopur Solice Station In-Charge Shankar Lal Swami.

He said the bodies were handed over to family members after post-mortem.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)