JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Tech Mahindra inks defence contract worth Rs 300 cr

RBI to create specialised cadre for regulation of banks, NBFCs
Business Standard

Three killed in bike-on-bike collision in Sikar district

Press Trust of India  |  Sikar 

Three youths died in a head-on collision of two bikes in Jajod village of Rajasthan's Sikar district on Tuesday, police said.

Kishan Verma (20) and Amit Kumar Verma (20) were going to Jajod from Srimadhopur when a bike coming from the opposite side, driven by Anil Kumar Verma, crashed into them, police said.

All three were grievously injured in the accident and rushed to a nearby hospital.

While Kishan and Amit were declared brought dead by the doctors, Anil died undergoing treatment, said Srimadhopur Solice Station In-Charge Shankar Lal Swami.

He said the bodies were handed over to family members after post-mortem.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, May 21 2019. 19:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements