Three of a family, driver killed in Assam road accident

Four persons, including three of a family, were killed and another injured on Sunday when a car carrying them collided with another vehicle in Assam's Dhubri district, a police officer said.
The family was on their way to Dhubri town in the district from Goalpara, when a vehicle coming from the opposite direction collided head-on with their car on National Highway-31, killing four persons, including the driver, on spot, he said.
The fifth person, the sole occupant of the vehicle which was coming from the other direction, sustained injuries and has been sent to Dhubri Civil Hospital, the officer said.
The deceased have been identified as Rahul Roy (36), his wife Deepsikha Singha Roy, their one-and-half-year-old son Mayukh Roy and the driver of their car, Rafiqul Islam, he said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.
Angry over the incident, local residents blocked traffic on the highway, disrupting movement of vehicles on NH-31 during the peak hours, another police officer said.
The blockade was lifted following police intervention, he added.
