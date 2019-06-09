Three of a family, driver killed in Assam road accident

Four persons, including three of a family, were killed and another injured on Sunday when a car carrying them collided with another vehicle in Assam's district, a said.

The family was on their way to town in the district from Goalpara, when a vehicle coming from the opposite direction collided head-on with their car on National Highway-31, killing four persons, including the driver, on spot, he said.

The fifth person, the sole occupant of the vehicle which was coming from the other direction, sustained injuries and has been sent to Civil Hospital, the said.

The deceased have been identified as (36), his wife Deepsikha Singha Roy, their one-and-half-year-old son and the of their car, Rafiqul Islam, he said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Angry over the incident, local residents blocked traffic on the highway, disrupting movement of vehicles on NH-31 during the peak hours, another said.

The blockade was lifted following police intervention, he added.

