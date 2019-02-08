Three Tripura CPI-M MPs to boycott Modi's programme tomorrow

Three MPs of the opposition CPI-M in will boycott the programme of here tomorrow to protest and express solidarity with the movement against the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016.

In a signed joint press statement issued by Lok Sabha MPs Jitendra Chowdhury, and Rajya Sabha MP said "We the three MPs of have taken a conscious decision to boycott the functions at Agartala to be attended by the Hon'ble Shri tomorrow on 9th February, 2019.

has three MPs.

Modi is scheduled to unveil the statue of Tripura's last ruler at the airport, address a public rally at Swami Vivekananda Maidan, inaugurate a new block of of (IIIT) at the premises of (TIT) here and a 23-km-long railway track between Garjee in district and Belonia in South Tripura, BJP sources said.

If the Citizenship Amendment Bill is enacted in Parliament, it would grossly harm the cause of the North East region in the long run and harm the secular fabric of the country. "The Bill is against the spirit of our Constitution," the statement said.

The Bill has already been passed in the Lok Sabha.

We appeal before the and his Government to immediately withdraw the Bill from the Rajya Sabha, honoring the genuine sentiments and anguish of the people of this country in general and the North East in particular," it added.

The now in power in the state had assumed office on March 9, 2018, by ending the 25-year-long rule of the Left Front in Tripura.

