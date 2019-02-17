Tiffany Haddish is working on her first music album

Actor-comedian Haddish says she is working on her first solo music album.

In an interview with Glamour magazine, the 39-year-old star revealed that her recent nomination in the best spoken word album category inspired her to work on her album.

"I'm working on an album! Granted, most of this album has already happened in my head, but that's how it starts. It all starts in here and then it comes out and I've been talking to people," Haddish said.

"I'm going to see what happens. It might be really great, it might not but who cares, right? You've got to give it a shot," she added.

The "Girls Trip" was up for a for narrating her memoir "The Last Black Unicorn". At the awards, the lost out to former for his audio book "Faith: A Journey For All".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)